Published on Monday, 19 April 2021

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have introduced a “Green New Deal for Public Housing” that would provide $172 billion to retrofit existing housing.The legislation would create two new grant programs to achieve...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/548982-sanders-ocasio-cortez-introduce-green-new-deal-for-public-housing