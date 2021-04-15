The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Snake species from different terrains surrender surface secrets behind slithering success

Some snake species slither across the ground, while others climb trees, dive through sand or glide across water. Today, scientists report that the surface chemistry of snake scales varies among species that negotiate these different terrains. The findings could have implications for designing durable materials, as well as robots that mimic snake locomotion to cross surfaces that would otherwise be impassable.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210415090739.htm

