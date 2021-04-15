Oxygen migration enables ferroelectricity on nanoscale

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 18:18 Hits: 0

Hafnium-based thin films, with a thickness of only a few nanometres, show an unconventional form of ferroelectricity. This allows the construction of nanometre-sized memories or logic devices. However, it was not clear how ferroelectricity could occur at this scale. A study has now shown how atoms move in a hafnium-based capacitor: migrating oxygen atoms (or vacancies) are responsible for the observed switching and storage of charge.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210415141845.htm