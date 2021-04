Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 15:41 Hits: 0

Technology and commercial advancements are expected to continue to drive down the cost of wind energy, according to a new survey. Experts anticipate cost reductions of 17%-35% by 2035 and 37%-49% by 2050, driven by bigger and more efficient turbines, lower capital and operating costs, and other advancements.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210415114139.htm