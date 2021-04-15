The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Confirmed: Island gigantism and dwarfism result of evolutionary island rule

It is an old-standing theory in evolutionary ecology: animal species on islands have the tendency to become either giants or dwarfs in comparison to mainland relatives. Since its formulation in the 1960s, however, the 'island rule' has been severely debated by scientists. Researchers solved this debate by analysing thousands of vertebrate species. They show that the island rule effects are widespread in mammals, birds and reptiles, but less evident in amphibians.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210415114108.htm

