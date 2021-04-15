The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New 'time machine' technique to measure cells

Using a new single-cell technique, researchers have uncovered a way to understand the programming behind how stem cells make particular cell types. The research uncovered new genes that program stem cells to make the dendritic cells that kick-start the immune response. By uncovering this process, the researchers hope they will be able to find new immunotherapy treatments for cancer, and plan to expand this technique in other areas such as discovering new drug targets.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210415114112.htm

