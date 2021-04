Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 16:00 Hits: 4

A survey of star formation activity in the Orion Nebula Cluster found similar mass distributions for newborn stars and dense gas cores, which may evolve into stars. Counterintuitively, this means that the amount of gas a core accretes as it develops, and not the initial mass of the core, is the key factor in deciding the final mass of the produced star.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210416120030.htm