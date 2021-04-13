The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A novel, quick, and easy system for genetic analysis of SARS-CoV-2

Researchers established a novel PCR-based, bacterium-free reverse genetics system for SARS-CoV-2 using the CPER method, which is simpler and faster than previous methods. Large numbers of recombinant SARS-CoV-2 can be produced in about two weeks. This method can be used to modify the viral genome, allowing detailed study of the functions of mutations and the pathogenesis of COVID-19, and could speed the development of preventative measures and therapeutic strategies for the disease.

