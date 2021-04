Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 15:06 Hits: 3

Human childbirth is comparatively difficult because our babies' heads are large relative to our birth canals. This tight 'fetopelvic' fit increases the risk of obstructed labor, which in turn has potentially dire outcomes for both mother and child. It has long been thought that bipedalism prevents further widening of the human pelvis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210413110626.htm