Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Two opposing evolutionary forces explain the presence of the two different colors of spotted salamander egg masses at ponds in Pennsylvania, according to a new study. Understanding the processes that maintain biological diversity in wild populations may allow researchers to predict how species will respond to global change.

