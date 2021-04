Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 15:40 Hits: 5

Researchers have published an in-depth look at the SARS-CoV-2 mutations that have taken place during the past year. The review discusses the findings of over 180 research articles and follows the changes that have taken place in the SARS-CoV-2 genome, and the variants that have occurred as a result.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210415114054.htm