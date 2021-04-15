Those who had COVID-19 may only need one vaccine dose, study suggests

Articles

Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021

Those recovered from COVID-19 had a robust antibody response after the first mRNA vaccine dose, but little immune benefit after the second dose, according to new research. The findings suggest only a single vaccine dose may be needed to produce a sufficient antibody response. Those who did not have COVID-19 did not have a full immune response until after receiving their second vaccine, reinforcing the importance of the two recommended doses.

