The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Those who had COVID-19 may only need one vaccine dose, study suggests

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Those recovered from COVID-19 had a robust antibody response after the first mRNA vaccine dose, but little immune benefit after the second dose, according to new research. The findings suggest only a single vaccine dose may be needed to produce a sufficient antibody response. Those who did not have COVID-19 did not have a full immune response until after receiving their second vaccine, reinforcing the importance of the two recommended doses.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210415141826.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version