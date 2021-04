Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 21:07 Hits: 4

A pair of orbiting black holes millions of times the Sun's mass perform a hypnotic pas de deux in a new NASA visualization. The movie traces how the black holes distort and redirect light emanating from the maelstrom of hot gas - called an accretion disk - that surrounds each one.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210415170727.htm