Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 14:01 Hits: 1

A new dual bug killer is one of the thinnest antimicrobial coatings to date. The coating works by tearing bacteria and fungal cells apart, offering a smart solution to the twin global health threats of drug-resistant bacterial and fungal infections.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210414100136.htm