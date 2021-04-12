The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Technique allows mapping of epigenetic information in single cells at scale

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Histones are tiny proteins that bind to DNA and hold information that can help turn on or off individual genes. Researchers have developed a technique that makes it possible to examine how different versions of histones bind to the genome in tens of thousands of individual cells simultaneously. The technique was applied to the mouse brain and can be used to study epigenetics at a single-cell level in other complex tissues.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210412114853.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version