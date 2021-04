Articles

Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021

About 300 companies and dozens of European leaders on Tuesday called on the U.S. to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 below 2005 levels. Signatories of the business letter include tech giants Apple, Google and Microsoft, as...

