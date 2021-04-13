Tremors triggered by typhoon talas tell tales of tumbling terrain

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 15:41 Hits: 8

A new method was developed for high-resolution detection of landslides based on seismic data. This method was applied to detect landslides that occurred during the transit of Typhoon Talas across western Japan in 2011. Multiple landslides were detected and located, including one in Shizuoka Prefecture, 400 km east of the typhoon's track. The results show that large and small landslides may follow the same scaling relationships. This method may help develop landslide emergency alert technology.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210413114117.htm