EPA Honors 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year Award Winners in the Pacific Northwest

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 10 and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring six ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding leadership in reducing American energy bills and tackling climate change.

“ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy.”

This year, ENERGY STAR is giving special recognition to award-winning partners for their year-over-year commitment to energy efficiency through the program’s highest honor: the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. To qualify for Sustained Excellence recognition, winners must have already received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition.

For more than 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2019 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses save nearly 500 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and avoid $39 billion in energy costs. These savings resulted in emission reductions of nearly 390 million metric tons of greenhouse gases, roughly equivalent to 5% of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions.

The 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence and Excellence Award Winners in EPA’s Region 10 are:

Brighton Homes, Meridian, Idaho - Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellence, New Home Builder and Affordable Housing, New Home Builders: Brighton Homes , a local homebuilder, consistently promotes ENERGY STAR in all marketing materials and building 235 ENERGY STAR certified homes in 2020.

Building Energy, Star, Idaho - Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellence, Home Energy Rater/Provider, Home Energy Raters: Building Energy , a home energy rating company, certified more than 1,700 homes as ENERGY STAR in 2020, representing an increase of more than 75 percent over 2019.

GreenSavers, Bend, Oregon - Home Performance with ENERGY STAR: Sustained Excellence, Home Performance with ENERGY STAR: Contractor of the Year, Contractors: GreenSavers , a Portland-based home performance and HVAC company, drastically increased energy savings per project and was the sole contractor to join a state pilot project using verified energy savings instead of forecasted savings for rebates, helping to advance statewide programs aimed at proven efficiency results.

BentallGreenOak, Seattle, Washington - Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellence, Energy Management, Commercial Building Owners/Tenants/Managers: BentallGreenOak , a global real estate investment firm, continued to grow its robust energy management program, widely promote its ENERGY STAR partnership to internal and external stakeholders, and achieve ENERGY STAR certification for 81 properties in 2020.

New Tradition Homes, Vancouver, Washington - Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellence, New Home Builder and Affordable Housing, New Home Builders: New Tradition Homes , a regional homebuilder, constructed more than 200 ENERGY STAR certified homes in 2020, for a total of nearly 2,400 since 2004, and increasing the energy efficiency of their homes and promoting smart home technologies.

Snohomish County PUDNo. 1, Everett, Washington - Excellence, ENERGY STAR Marketing, Utilities: Snohomish County PUD , a public power utility, implemented a robust cross-channel marketing strategy, successfully serving its 350,000 customers’ increased energy-saving needs with the benefits of ENERGY STAR certified products.

Read more about the ENERGY STAR Awards and Award Winners’ achievements .

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about .

EPA’s Region 10 serves communities in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and 271 Tribal Nations. Learn more about EPA’s work in the Pacific Northwest at: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-10-pacific-northwest .

