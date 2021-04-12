The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Volcanic pollution return linked to jump in respiratory disease cases

Category: Environment Hits: 15

Respiratory disease increased by almost a quarter after the Holuhraun lava eruption in 2014-2015, one of Iceland's largest volcanic eruptions. Emissions returning in the days immediately following volcanic eruptions impact health and are not factored into responses to the public health threat caused by volcanoes. The study authors recommend government responses take these emissions into account.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210412084528.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version