Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 10:00 Hits: 10

Environmental advocates are hopeful that parts of the White House’s multitrillion-dollar infrastructure package’s sustainability measures can gain traction with lawmakers in Congress despite GOP claims that they fall outside the definition of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/547472-advocates-optimistic-biden-infrastructure-plan-is-a-step-toward