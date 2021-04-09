Fighting dementia with play

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 13:36 Hits: 5

A dementia diagnosis turns the world upside down, not only for the person affected but also for their relatives, as brain function gradually declines. Those affected lose their ability to plan, remember things or behave appropriately. At the same time, their motor skills also deteriorate. Ultimately, dementia patients are no longer able to handle daily life alone and need comprehensive care. New research shows that cognitive motor training helps in the fight against Alzheimer's and dementia.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210409093607.htm