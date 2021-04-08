The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Caught speeding: Clocking the fastest-spinning brown dwarfs

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Astronomers have discovered the most rapidly rotating brown dwarfs known. They found three brown dwarfs that each complete a full rotation roughly once every hour. That rate is so extreme that if these 'failed stars' rotated any faster, they could come close to tearing themselves apart. Identified by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope, the brown dwarfs were then studied by ground-based telescopes including Gemini North, which confirmed their surprisingly speedy rotation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210408152311.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version