Caught speeding: Clocking the fastest-spinning brown dwarfs

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 19:23 Hits: 2

Astronomers have discovered the most rapidly rotating brown dwarfs known. They found three brown dwarfs that each complete a full rotation roughly once every hour. That rate is so extreme that if these 'failed stars' rotated any faster, they could come close to tearing themselves apart. Identified by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope, the brown dwarfs were then studied by ground-based telescopes including Gemini North, which confirmed their surprisingly speedy rotation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210408152311.htm