The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Biologists create better method to culture cells for testing drug toxicity

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Researchers have discovered that by changing two components of the media used to culture the cells, they can make liver cancer cells behave more like normal liver cells. Rather than using standard serum containing glucose, they used serum from which the glucose had been removed using dialysis and added galactose to the media. This changes the metabolism of the cells making them behave more like normal liver cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210408112418.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version