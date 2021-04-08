The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How birds defend against brood parasites

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Avian brood parasites lay their eggs in the nests of other bird species, forcing the hosts to do the hard work of raising the unrelated young. A team of scientists wanted to simulate the task of piercing an egg - a tactic that only a minority of host birds use to help grasp and eject the foreign eggs. Their study offers insight into some of the physical challenges the discriminating host birds face.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210408131417.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version