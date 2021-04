Articles

Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021

The percentage of Americans who prioritize protecting the environment over strengthening the economy has dropped in recent years, according to a new poll. The Gallup survey released on Thursday showed that 50 percent of adults in the U.S. say “...

