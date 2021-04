Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 16:14 Hits: 2

A new report from the U.S. intelligence community paints a bleak picture of what Americans can expect over the next 20 years, warning of a planet that will be ravaged by pandemics and climate change.“During the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/547146-intel-community-warns-of-fragile-future-shaped-by-covid-climate