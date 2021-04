Articles

A current study by scientists sheds light on an unusual interdependence: Maize can attract special soil bacteria that, in turn, help the plants to grow better. In the long term, the results could be used to breed new varieties that use less fertilizer and therefore have less impact on the environment.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210408152258.htm