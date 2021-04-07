EPA Announces $100,000 in Funding to Kailua Small Business to Develop Low-Greenhouse Gas Fuel

HONOLULU – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $100,000 in funds to Kailua-based Simonpietri Enterprises LLC to develop jet and diesel transportation fuel from construction and demolition wood, while safely sequestering arsenic from treated lumber. Nearly $2.5 million was awarded to 24 U.S. small businesses to develop innovative technologies that help support EPA’s mission of protecting human health and the environment.

“We have the opportunity to confront our greatest environmental challenges with the strength and creativity of American innovators,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan. “I congratulate all of the small businesses receiving EPA funding today. I look forward to working with them to harness the power of innovation to build a healthier, safer and more equitable future.”

“EPA is excited to support small businesses in the Pacific Southwest develop incredible new technologies to protect the environment,”said Deborah Jordan, Acting Regional Administrator for the EPA’s Pacific Southwest office. “By developing construction and demolition reuse technologies, Simonpietri Enterprises may help reduce landfill waste and reduce greenhouse gases in Hawaii.”

In Hawaii, Simonpietri Enterprises LLC is developing and testing a system to safely convert construction and demolition (C&D) wood into low-greenhouse gas jet and diesel transportation fuel. This system also separates heavy metal contaminants such as arsenic from the ash effluent. This will allow for safe disposal or reuse of the ash. Simonpietri Enterprises is the first EPA SBIR winner from Hawaii since 2017.

EPA is one of 11 federal agencies that participate in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program established by the Small Business Innovation Development Act of 1982. The small businesses in today’s announcement are receiving Phase I awards of up to $100,000 for six months for “proof of concept” of their proposed technology. Companies that successfully complete Phase I can then submit a proposal for a Phase II award of up to $400,000 to further develop and commercialize the technology.

To learn more about EPA’s SBIR Phase I winners, please visit: https://cfpub.epa.gov/ncer_abstracts/index.cfm/fuseaction/recipients.display/rfa_id/679/records_per_page/ALL .

To learn more about EPA’s SBIR program, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/sbir .

Learn more about EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region . Connect with us on Facebook and on Twitter .

###