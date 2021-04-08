EPA To Host Brownfields Stakeholder Session on April 23rd to Hear from Nonprofit Organizations and Community Foundations Across the Country on Their Work at Sites in Underserved Communities

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 04:00 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON (April 8, 2021) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it will host an online discussion on April 23, with nonprofits and community foundations across the country to learn about nonprofit leadership in brownfields assessment, cleanup, and redevelopment projects.

“Nonprofit organizations are often embedded within local communities, working tirelessly to improve quality of life for nearby residents. Many nonprofits serve low-income and disadvantaged communities experiencing current and historical environmental injustices, including the public health and economic problems caused by brownfields and contaminated properties,” said Carlton Waterhouse, EPA Deputy Administrator for the Office of Land and Emergency Management. “The goal of this discussion is to provide EPA with a better understanding of how to support nonprofit efforts to assess, cleanup and redevelop brownfields sites in the communities they serve.”

The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to advancing economic opportunities and addressing environmental justice issues in underserved communities. During this session, EPA wants to hear and learn from representatives from various types of nonprofits who encounter – or could encounter - brownfields within their communities, especially those nonprofits who work to address the disproportionate health, environmental, economic, and climate impacts on disadvantaged communities.

EPA will be using the following questions to guide the discussion:

How does your nonprofit organization view its role in brownfields cleanup and redevelopment?

What benefits and barriers exist to nonprofits leading brownfield cleanup and redevelopment projects?

How often does your nonprofit organization find itself leading brownfields cleanup and redevelopment activities?

Registration Information

This virtual event will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Registration is required; information is available at http://www.epa.gov/brownfields (direct link to registration is here ). Due to the limit of 250 participants, attendance will be on a first-come, first served basis.

After registering, confirmed participants will receive an email from Eventbrite with a link to join the event. Alternatively, stakeholders may share relevant comments via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. through April 23.

Background

EPA's Brownfields and Land Revitalization Program provides direct competitive funding for brownfields assessment, cleanup, revolving loans, environmental job training, technical assistance, training, and research. When the Brownfields Utilization, Investment and Local Development Act (BUILD Act) was passed in 2018, the Act amended the Brownfields provisions of the Comprehensive, Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) to include expanded eligibility for nonprofit organizations to receive brownfield grants. Nonprofits described as 501(c)(3), limited liability corporations (LLCs) and community development agencies that are nonprofit, can apply for multipurpose, assessment, cleanup, and revolving loan fund grants.

Additional information about EPA’s Brownfields and Land Revitalization Program is available at http://www.epa.gov/brownfields .