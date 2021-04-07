Adoption of green infrastructure tracked

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021

Researchers examined green infrastructure (GI) adoption in Tucson, Arizona, an interesting case study where grassroots efforts have driven policy change in a growing urban area surrounded by water-constrained desert. GI is slowly transitioning from a fringe activity to an important part of how municipalities deal with water and climate change. Tucson provides a peek into the future of GI in the Southwest and the country.

