Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021

President Biden invoked the lead exposure disaster in Flint, Mich., in a Wednesday speech pitching his infrastructure plan, saying there are "hundreds" of similar crises waiting to happen across the country."Everybody remembers what happened in...

