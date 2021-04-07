The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scientists develop eco-friendly pollen sponge to tackle water contaminants

Scientists have created a reusable, biodegradable sponge that can readily soak up oil and other organic solvents from contaminated water sources, making it a promising alternative for tackling marine oil spills. Made of sunflower pollen, the sponge is hydrophobic thanks to its coat of natural fatty acid. In lab experiments, the scientists showed the sponge's ability to absorb oil contaminants of various densities, such as gasoline and motor oil, at a rate comparable to that of commercial oil absorbents.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210407110405.htm

