EPA Administrator Announces Agency Actions to Advance Environmental Justice

Category: Environment Hits: 4
04/07/2021
WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan directed all EPA offices to clearly integrate environmental justice considerations into their plans and actions.
“Too many communities whose residents are predominantly of color, Indigenous, or low-income continue to suffer from disproportionately high pollution levels and the resulting adverse health and environmental impacts,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan in a message to all agency staff. “We must do better. This will be one of my top priorities as Administrator, and I expect it to be one of yours as well.”
The new measures announced today are one part of EPA’s response to the Biden-Harris Administration’s directive to all federal agencies[1] to embed equity into their programs and services to ensure the consistent and systematic fair, just, and impartial treatment of all individuals. In his message, Administrator Regan, while acknowledging the agency’s past environmental justice efforts, called on all EPA offices to take the following steps:
Today Administrator Regan is engaging in a series of roundtables to hear directly from representatives of underserved communities and environmental justice leaders about pollution burdens and the importance of EPA leadership. These meetings include one with national Environmental Justice leaders, a Congressional roundtable with the co-chairs of the Senate EJ Caucus, Senator Tom Carper and Senator Corey Booker along with the co-chairs of the United for Climate and Environmental Justice Congressional Task Force, Congresswoman Nanette Barragán and Congressman Donald McEachin, followed by a meeting with mayors and city councilmembers in the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials.
EPA defines environmental justice as “the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income with respect to the development, implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations and policies.” Environmental justice is a major part of the agency’s core mission of protecting human life and the environment.
For more information: https://www.epa.gov/environmentaljustice[3]
Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-administrator-announces-agency-actions-advance-environmental-justice