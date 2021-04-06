The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Key brain molecule may play role in many brain disorders

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Scientists have identified a molecule called microRNA-29 as a powerful controller of brain maturation in mammals. Deleting microRNA-29 in mice caused problems very similar to those seen in autism, epilepsy, and other neurodevelopmental conditions. The results, published in Cell Reports, illuminate an important process in the normal maturation of the brain and point to the possibility that disrupting this process could contribute to multiple human brain diseases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210406164203.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version