Tuesday, 06 April 2021

A devastating itching of the skin driven by severe liver disease turns out to have a surprising cause. Its discovery points toward possible new therapies for itching, and shows that the outer layer of the skin is so much more than insulation. The finding indicates that the keratinocyte cells of the skin surface are acting as 'pre-neurons.'

