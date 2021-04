Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 20:54 Hits: 6

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) has marked 2021 as the third-driest water year, a period marked from October to March, on record for the Golden State, potentially setting up another deadly wildfire season after last year's record...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/546778-third-driest-year-reported-in-california