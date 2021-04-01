The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Global assessment of cumulative human impacts to at-risk marine species over time

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Despite the fact that our planet is mostly ocean and human maritime activity is more intense than it has ever been, we know remarkably little about the state of the ocean's biodiversity -- the variety and balance of species that support healthy and productive ecosystems. And it's no surprise -- marine biodiversity is complex, human impacts are uneven, and species respond differently to different stressors.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210401151250.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version