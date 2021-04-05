Elasticity to position microplates on curved 2D fluids

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 19:02 Hits: 5

A team of polymer science and engineering researchers has demonstrated for the first time that the positions of tiny, flat, solid objects integrated in nanometrically thin membranes - resembling those of biological cells - can be controlled by mechanically varying the elastic forces in the membrane itself. This research milestone is a significant step toward the goal of creating ultrathin flexible materials that self-organize and respond immediately to mechanical force.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210405150225.htm