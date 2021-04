Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 21:15 Hits: 4

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan on Monday discussed water infrastructure-related provisions in the White House’s $2 trillion infrastructure package while participating in a virtual roundtable.Regan noted that the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/546565-epa-chief-discusses-water-improvement-opportunities-in