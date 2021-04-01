U.S. EPA orders Nevada and California companies to stop selling illegal disinfectants

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 04:00 Hits: 2

SAN FRANCISO – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ordered Macoma, LLC and FN Nano, Inc., located in Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada, as well as JT Construction Group, Inc. and BZ Nano, located in Glendale, California, to stop selling the unregistered disinfectant FN Nano Photocatalytic coatings, aka FN Coatings, FN NANO2 Photocatalytic Film. This product is an unregistered disinfectant pesticide being sold in violation of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). Such practices are particularly problematic during the COVID-19 pandemic, and EPA will continue to take enforcement actions such as this ‘Stop Sale’ order to protect public health.

EPA has issued the ‘Stop Sale’ order to prevent the companies from continuing to distribute or offer for sale these unregistered disinfectants. The products have been available for sale on their websites and are marketed for use in medical facilities, schools, offices, and homes.

“Effective disinfectants are vital to our communities in a pandemic.,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Enforcement Director Amy Miller. “If disinfectants are not registered, not effective, or make false claims, EPA will take action.”

Public health claims for pesticide products, including disinfectants, can only be made following proper testing and registration with the EPA. The agency will not register a pesticide until it has been determined the product will not pose an unreasonable risk to human health when used according to the label directions. Unregistered products can be harmful to human health, cause adverse effects, and may not be effective against the spread of germs.

To view the most up-to-date list of EPA-registered disinfectant products, visit https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2 .

For more information on pesticide registration, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration .

