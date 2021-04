Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021

A new study has found the first evidence of sophisticated breathing organs in 450-million-year-old sea creatures. Contrary to previous thought, trilobites were leg breathers, with structures resembling gills hanging off their thighs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210331143025.htm