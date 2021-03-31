NRDC: Biden’s Bold Pledge to Build a Better Society for All

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is set to discuss efforts to implement a bold agenda to get our nation back on track in Pittsburgh today.

Coming soon after Congress passed historic legislation to provide emergency relief from the deadly pandemic, Biden’s American Jobs Plan announcement demonstrates to the nation and to lawmakers the importance of correcting the inequities of the past, boosting clean energy, and confronting the risks of severe weather from climate change.

The following is a statement from Mitchell Bernard, president of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“President Biden is demonstrating today that he is committed to building a better society for all people—one that is healthier, more resilient, more just and more prosperous.

“To create millions of jobs, address our legacy of racial inequities and fend off the worst impacts of climate change, we need to reimagine and rebuild our economy and the nation’s infrastructure.

“This is the leadership we need. Congress must now work expeditiously to turn this vision into reality by passing legislation to invest in clean energy, safe drinking water, public transit, affordable housing – and much, much more.”

For more on today’s announcement and the steps Congress should take now, please see this blog.



