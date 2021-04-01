The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Replacing what was lost: A novel cell therapy for type I diabetes mellitus

Researchers have developed a novel device for the safe and effective transplantation of human pancreatic beta-cells in type I diabetes mellitus (T1D). By constructing a millimeter-thick graft encapsulating beta-cells and transplanting it in diabetic mice, they were able to show that the device was removable for up to 1 year and without a significant foreign body response. This study demonstrates a novel option for cell therapy for T1D.

