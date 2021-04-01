Disrupted biochemical pathway in the brain linked to bipolar disorder

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021

In new research, scientists have found for the first time that disruptions to a particular protein called Akt can lead to the brain changes characteristic of bipolar disorder. The results offer a foundation for research into treating the often-overlooked cognitive impairments of bipolar disorder, such as memory loss, and add to a growing understanding of how the biochemistry of the brain affects health and disease.

