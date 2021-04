Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 13:59 Hits: 3

A new study demonstrates a path towards scaling individual qubits to a mini-quantum computer, using holes. The study identifies a 'sweet spot' where the qubit is least sensitive to noise (ensuring longer retention of information) and simultaneously can be operated the fastest.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210402095946.htm