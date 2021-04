Articles

Friday, 02 April 2021

It's a common belief that exposure to television in toddlerhood causes attention-deficit problems in school-age children -- a claim that was born from the results of a 2004 study that seemed to show a link between the two. However, a further look at the evidence suggests this is not true.

