Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Scientists believe they have pinpointed our most distant animal relative in the tree of life and, in doing so, have resolved an ongoing debate. Their work finds strong evidence that sponges - not more complex comb jellies - were our most distant relatives.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210331103549.htm