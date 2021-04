Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 18:14 Hits: 3

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said Friday that taxpayers deverve “a return on their investment” when asked what changes or different approaches are needed for the country’s oil and gas program. Currently, the Biden administration has...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/546207-haaland-on-public-lands-drilling-taxpayers-deserve-a-return-on