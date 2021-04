Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 19:12 Hits: 11

Neurons lack the ability to replicate their DNA, so they're constantly working to repair damage to their genome. A new study finds that these repairs are not random, but instead focus on protecting certain genetic 'hot spots' that appear to play a critical role in neural identity and function.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210401151248.htm