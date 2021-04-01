EPA Reaches Settlement with Hu-Friedy of Chicago to Stop Sale of Pesticide Products

CHICAGO (April 1, 2021) –U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced today a settlement with Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, of Chicago, Illinois, to stop selling and distributing unregistered and misbranded pesticide products. The settlement includes a civil penalty of $464,737.50 to resolve alleged violations of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.

“EPA is committed to ensuring that companies comply with federal pesticide laws,” said EPA Region 5 Acting Administrator Cheryl Newton. “These rules help guarantee that consumers have access to products that are effective and can be used safely.”

Hu-Friedy primarily produces and distributes dental hygiene equipment and supplies. EPA alleges that the company offered for sale pesticide products as part of a kit, which was not EPA registered, and as a result, the composition and labeling of the products had not been reviewed for efficacy and safety. In addition, EPA alleges that Hu-Friedy had made claims for an EPA-registered pesticide product that are not allowed under the product’s EPA registration and could mislead the public regarding the product’s safety and effectiveness.

EPA and Hu-Friedy have entered into a consent agreement and final order resolving these alleged FIFRA violations. Hu-Friedy has come into compliance by ceasing the sale and distribution of the products and has agreed to pay a $464,737.50 penalty to the federal government.

For more information on FIFRA: https://www.epa.gov/laws-regulations/summary-federal-insecticide-fungicide-and-rodenticide-act

For more information about EPA’s enforcement program: https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/basic-information-enforcement

You may also call EPA toll-free at 800-621-8431, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weekdays.